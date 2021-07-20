Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in MBIA were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MBIA by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 3.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MBIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in MBIA by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

In other MBIA news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 20,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

MBIA stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter. MBIA had a negative net margin of 97.50% and a negative return on equity of 133.70%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.