Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 4,717 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CEIX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE CEIX opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.94 million, a P/E ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 2.76.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.60 million. Research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

