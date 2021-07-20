QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 356 ($4.65). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 346.80 ($4.53), with a volume of 425,329 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QQ. began coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 344.26. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

In other news, insider David Smith sold 79,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total value of £218,644.44 ($285,660.36).

About QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

