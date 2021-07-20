QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.QIAGEN also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.520-$0.530 EPS.

Shares of QGEN opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Cheuvreux cut shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.71.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

