Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cameco Co. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Cameco in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCJ. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cameco by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cameco by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Cameco by 221.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

