Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for State Street Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for State Street in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

NYSE:STT opened at $79.63 on Tuesday. State Street has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in State Street by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,175,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,314,000 after acquiring an additional 146,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

