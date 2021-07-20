Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.18.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $334.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.61. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $336.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 271.98 and a beta of 0.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in SBA Communications by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

