Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Packaging Co. of America Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PKG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

NYSE:PKG opened at $132.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.33. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

