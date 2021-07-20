Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Increased by Analyst (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERO. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.80.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$23.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.98 and a 12 month high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$155.19 million during the quarter.

Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

