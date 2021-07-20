Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issued By SVB Leerink

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Repligen in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

RGEN stock opened at $199.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.10. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $131.91 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Repligen by 53.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 67.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,499 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,548 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

