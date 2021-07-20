Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Netflix, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the Internet television network will earn $3.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.67.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $532.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $236.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $509.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

