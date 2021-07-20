Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Macerich in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Macerich’s FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MAC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.06. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in The Macerich by 865.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the first quarter worth $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The Macerich during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

