Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Summit Industrial Income REIT Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report released on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.63. The firm had revenue of C$52.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.79 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

