Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bruker in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bruker has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 138.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Bruker by 128.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Bruker by 438.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.