PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.500-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70 billion-$8.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.02 billion.PVH also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.180 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.05.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. PVH has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.