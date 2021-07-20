Putnam Premier Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE PPT opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

