Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:PIM opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $4.47.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

