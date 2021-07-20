Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,198 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,921,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management comprises about 1.2% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $20,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PZN. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 219.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 252,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 173,320 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PZN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. 152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,829. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $791.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

