Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases 495,643 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 2,088.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 495,643 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.65% of HealthStream worth $11,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 583.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 48.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in HealthStream during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.68. 776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,456. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.03 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.89.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other HealthStream news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.