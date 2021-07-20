Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares during the quarter. Ferro accounts for about 0.9% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.07% of Ferro worth $14,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferro alerts:

NYSE FOE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 40,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,335. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.49.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Ferro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.