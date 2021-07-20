Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $11.02 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $11,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,107. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

