Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 164,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.49% of Kimball Electronics worth $9,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 183.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.90. 739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,052. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $496.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.99. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.33 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $130,920.00. Also, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $70,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,948.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $586,550. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

