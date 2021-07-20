Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63,956 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $13,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,815,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,896.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock worth $1,865,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGYS traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $55.79. The stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,917. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.67. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. Agilysys’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

