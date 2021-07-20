Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 194,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,031,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882,845 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after buying an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,832,000 after buying an additional 627,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,084,000 after buying an additional 81,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.95. 50,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,191. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

