Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in iRobot were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iRobot during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 10,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $1,000,051.96. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,020 over the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRBT opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

