Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases Shares of 28,300 Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BTU opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The firm had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Peabody Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

