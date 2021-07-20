Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $31,000 in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.52. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

