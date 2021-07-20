Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $666,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 261.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,860 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $236.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $792,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

