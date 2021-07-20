Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys Shares of 2,112 Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 75.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 7.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Meridian stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Meridian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $152.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. Meridian had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 25.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Meridian Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.71%.

Meridian Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

