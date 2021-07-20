Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 900 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 38,369 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $102.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.47. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $112.02.

