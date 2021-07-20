Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 220 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $180.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.17. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.09.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.