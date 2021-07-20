Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 185,038 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,038 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 0.52% of Global Medical REIT worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,073,000 after acquiring an additional 485,120 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,699 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 482,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 90,261 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $902.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 93.18%.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

