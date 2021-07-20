Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 57.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,590,707,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after buying an additional 3,068,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.34.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.24 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.67. The company has a market cap of $172.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

