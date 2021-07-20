Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,744 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after buying an additional 311,763 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $5,220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.13.

LYV stock opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.77. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.37. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.