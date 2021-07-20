Psagot Investment House Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 6,929.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 219,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after buying an additional 82,120 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 94,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 22,262 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,532,000 after buying an additional 150,771 shares during the period.

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.331 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

