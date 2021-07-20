Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of PRLB opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.91. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $82.16 and a 52 week high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter worth $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Proto Labs by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

