Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis updated its FY21 guidance to $4.02-4.06 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.020-$4.060 EPS.

Shares of PLD opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $128.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.98. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.92.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

