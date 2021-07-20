Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

NYSE PLD opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Prologis has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $128.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Prologis alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.92.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.