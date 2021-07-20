Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Prologis has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $128.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.86.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

