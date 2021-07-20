Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDRX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $228,000.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,034,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $2,119,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,344 shares of company stock valued at $11,437,363. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRX opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.74. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.62.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.