Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Park National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Park National by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park National by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park National by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Park National by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

PRK opened at $109.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.24. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $114.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.61 million. Park National had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

