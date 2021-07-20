Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

NYSE:DLX opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.44. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%. Deluxe’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.