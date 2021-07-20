Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,716 M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,716 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

MHO stock opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $581,309.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,927.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

