Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,880 Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 34,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after buying an additional 340,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

R opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 99.91 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.81. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

In related news, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $996,445.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,970,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,950,047 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

