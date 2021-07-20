Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,002 Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,002 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,380,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Yelp by 346.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 556,118 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after buying an additional 431,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after buying an additional 408,844 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $334,779,000 after buying an additional 408,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.78 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.32. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $154,604.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,122 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,085.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $96,329.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.47.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

