Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,658 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KIM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.81.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

