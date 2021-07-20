Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will announce $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the highest is $2.98. Primerica reported earnings per share of $2.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $12.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $141.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.89. Primerica has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Primerica by 865.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

