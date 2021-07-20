Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 33,536 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,564,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,536 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.13% of Weibo worth $129,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the first quarter valued at $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Weibo by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Weibo by 88.6% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Weibo by 289.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

