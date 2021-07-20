Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 273,699 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,220,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.70% of Avanos Medical worth $140,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

