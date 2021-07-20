Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 13,417 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,417 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 10.09% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $135,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after buying an additional 87,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 186,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USPH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $111.38 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.82%.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,069 shares of company stock worth $604,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

